Big Tech regulation and the Brussels effect

Big Tech regulation and the Brussels effect
Gerard de Graaf, the EU’s envoy to Silicon Valley. (Image: EU)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 24 Aug 2023
Far-reaching legislation goes into effect in the European Union next week that could influence how Big Tech companies operate worldwide. The EU’s Digital Services Act will affect everything from social media platforms to online marketplaces and search engines. It initially targets the big players with 45 million or more customers – 10% of the EU’s population. The likes of Facebook, Youtube, TikTok, Amazon and Alibaba become designated companies that will have to obey new rules aimed at minimising illegal and harmful...
