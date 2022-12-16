Black Ferns, All Blacks: I know which party I'd rather be at

Ruby Tui would be leading the singalong at the Black Ferns' place. (Image: Getty)

There's nothing like the sound of your dog being sick at the end of the bed to get you up and moving. Which is how I came to be awake at 3am recently, eyes open after the fact with the smell of Dettol wafting medicinally up from the carpet. Good riddance 2022.On the upside, it was at the exact time US basketball star Brittney Griner was being loaded on a plane by Russian police on her way to freedom. History in real timeIt’s always a privilege to watch history being told in real-time. Live footage showed Griner, so tall and once...