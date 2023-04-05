Menu
Borderless bad actors and global crime-fighting
David Chaplin
Wed, 05 Apr 2023
Just like police officers, retail investors are getting younger every year, says the peak global body for financial cops.The International Organization of Securities Commission's (IOSCO) final report published in late March on retail market conduct found a clear correlation between youth and risk-taking, which shouldn't surprise anyone.Many of the 200 or so organisation members “reported that the average age of purchasing retail investors has been declining gradually every year”. Some members have presented striking inc...
Spark aims to be NZ’s own Big Tech with new strategy
Listed Companies

The three-year plan is focused on investing in datacentres, tech innovation and people.

Ben Moore 11:55am
Energy

Tiwai and Meridian reach 'demand-response' deal to 2024

A deal for what happens after 2024 is still being negotiated.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
