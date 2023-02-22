Breaking the 'rinse, rebuild, repeat' cycle

Chris Hipkins hit all the right notes in his statement to parliament. (source: Getty)

The political response to Cyclone Gabrielle this week has been vintage New Zealand: excellent crisis management accompanied by the announcement of a new job for Brian Roche.You had only to switch on your television, radio, or open up your social media apps to see people piling into fundraising campaigns, rushing to circulate public emergency messages and offering to ferry goods to disaster zones.Some emergency chiefs were so overwhelmed with the dedication of first responders they were telling reporters their staff refused to rest. At Hipk...