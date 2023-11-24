Menu
Business of Sport: Don’t do it, Bill … there’s a better way

American billionaire Bill Foley. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
A recent Business of Sport column mused about the prospect of American billionaire Bill Foley becoming a wildcard player in the great national stadium debate of Eden Park versus the Auckland waterfront.That was based on the fact Foley helped bankroll the stadium his Las Vegas-based National Hockey League (NHL) franchise, Stanley Cup champions the Vegas Golden Knights, play out of.Frankly, I was spit-balling, so it was intriguing to see Foley this week express his desire to see his latest sporting acquisition, the Auckland A-League football...
Petroleum industry welcomes end of offshore exploration ban
Politics

Petroleum industry welcomes end of offshore exploration ban

The promotion of mining crown minerals is also likely to return in the Crown Minerals Act.

Greg Hurrell 3:05pm
Politics

Luxon unveils his cabinet

All three parties represented in cabinet. 

Staff reporters 11:52am
Luxon unveils his cabinet
Property

Precinct signs $122m car park deal, as council faces legal threat

Council bulldozes idea of a $28m micro-mobility centre proposed for the site.

Brent Melville 11:39am
Precinct signs $122m car park deal, as council faces legal threat

