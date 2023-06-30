Menu
Business of Sport: mixed news in first All Blacks 'triumph' of the year

Business of Sport: mixed news in first All Blacks 'triumph' of the year
(Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 30 Jun 2023
I’m a sucker for a good investigative survey and a decent benchmark report. Especially in sports. And there’s been a good’un drop in each category this week.I’ve been diving into the National Rugby League (NRL) ‘Rich List’ of the competition's top 100 highest-paid players. It’s fascinating for the trivia – prop Addin Fonua-Blake is the highest-paid Warrior at A$1.05 million (NZ$1.14m), placing him ninth overall among the NRL’s top 10 – but also the broader brush revelations.Di...
Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented
Law & Regulation

Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented

New rules phase out existing low-to-medium temperature coal boilers by 2037

Ian Llewellyn 4:00pm
Property

Airbnb wants 'app tax' replaced with a national tourism levy

The peer-to-peer booking platform says charging GST across all hosts isn't equitable.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Airbnb wants 'app tax' replaced with a national tourism levy
Technology

Neil deGrasse Tyson: Rocket Lab ‘should’ve happened decades ago’

Plus, Ernest Rutherford, NZ wine, and the absurdity of scientific racism.

Ben Moore 12:36pm
Neil deGrasse Tyson: Rocket Lab 'should've happened decades ago'

The cruelty that lies behind the health equity adjuster
Opinion Free

Ian Powell: The cruelty that lies behind the health equity adjuster

It's a tool that will be used to deny the right of patients to the surgery they need.

Ian Powell 5:00am
My three wishes for the workplace
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: My three wishes for the workplace

Let's change the employment relations space in 2024.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
RBNZ: The central bank that owns a recession
Economy

Bloomberg: RBNZ: The central bank that owns a recession

More countries are bound to follow the Reserve Bank of NZ's decisions.

Bloomberg 5:00am
China is worlds away for our tech exporters
Opinion

Peter Griffin: China is worlds away for our tech exporters

Language, banking and data protection laws all stand in the way of NZ firms.

Peter Griffin 29 Jun 2023