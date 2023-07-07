Menu
Business of Sport: NRL’s ‘unholy row’ with its players could cost it big time

Sione Katoa of the Sharks scores a try during the round 19 NRL match between Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 07 Jul 2023
They’re often pitched as protagonists but in modern professional sport, players’ unions and the sporting bodies their members are contracted to are linked at the hip. Players' associations became a fact of life in United States sports during the 1950s; Australia’s two big winter football codes followed in the 70s and then Australian cricket in 1997. Two years later, we had the birth of the New Zealand Rugby Players Association (NZRPA). For all the criticism NZ Rugby (NZR) and the NZRPA cop, it can’t be...
BNZ Connect: How to build resilience at work
Business Advice Free Partner content

BusinessDesk has worked with BNZ on this video series. The need for grit and resilience in 2023 is clear, but how do you grow this in the workplace? In this episode of BNZ Connect, Frances Cook talks to Michael Fooks, managing director of training at sales performance company Ind...

3:00pm
Property

Consentgate: 40 councils could be impacted

More than 1,000 properties could be affected by consenting irregularities.

Brent Melville 2:12pm
Policy

Hipkins gets frank about security and China

Chris Hipkins stressed "independent" does not mean "neutral" foreign policy.

Pattrick Smellie 2:09pm
You could point the finger at the economy, but the real villain is inflation
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: You could point the finger at the economy, but the real villain is inflation

We're likely to see more firms cost-cutting, leading to more jobless.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Wrightson's boardroom kerfuffle not smallfry
Primary Sector

Paul McBeth: Wrightson's boardroom kerfuffle not smallfry

Boardroom woes have a way of scaring off shareholders.

Paul McBeth 06 Jul 2023
Stop tinkering and get serious about cybersecurity reform
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Stop tinkering and get serious about cybersecurity reform

NZ needs to harmonise its efforts to reform how it deals with cybersecurity.

Peter Griffin 06 Jul 2023
The nth+ 1 coming of crypto
Opinion

David Chaplin: The nth+ 1 coming of crypto

Bitcoin has almost doubled since another near-death experience last year.

David Chaplin 05 Jul 2023