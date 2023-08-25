Menu
Business of Sport: shakeups afoot in Super Rugby ... again

Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 25 Aug 2023
The shakeups keep coming for Super Rugby’s troubled alliance. Rugby Australia (RA) is poised to take ownership of the Waratahs and Brumbies franchises. The Sydney Morning Herald reported RA wants to take over the contracting of all players and head coaches at the Super Rugby level as part of a “strategic reset” driven by creating a centralised system like New Zealand and Ireland’s. Under financial stress, it seems the state unions in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory are prepared to cede...
Ram raiders hit Michael Hill's bottom line
Retail

The company spent about $5 million on security measures.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
Law & Regulation

I don't wanna rock DJ competition

InMusic doesn't want the DJ scene to turn into a game of Monopoly.

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
Markets

NZME predicts second-half recovery as profit falls

CEO is seeing green shoots. 

Daniel Dunkley 12:10pm
Big Tech regulation and the Brussels effect
Opinion

The EU’s Digital Services Act will affect all online activity.

Peter Griffin 24 Aug 2023
Opinion

David Chaplin: Glue period looms for IRD as National, Labour stick on election promises

Regardless of who wins the upcoming election, IRD will have to break out the glue.

David Chaplin 23 Aug 2023
Law & Regulation

Victoria Young: How to Talley(s) the cost of a life

What's half a million dollars to Talley’s Group Limited?

Victoria Young 23 Aug 2023
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Who shot the supply chain sheriff?

NZ's future supply chain still needs government to set some long-term boundaries.

Dileepa Fonseka 21 Aug 2023