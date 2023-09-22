Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Business of Sport: the dream of a second NRL club in NZ is alive

Business of Sport: the dream of a second NRL club in NZ is alive
The consortium behind the bid is looking to gain admission for a Christchurch team to the National Rugby League when the competition is expanded to 20 clubs. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 22 Sep 2023
A consortium has been formed with the goal of creating a second National Rugby League franchise in New Zealand.The group, which favours Christchurch as the club’s home base, is aiming for admission into the glamour Australian professional competition by or in 2030.The NRL currently runs a 17-club men’s competition but wants to expand to 18 teams by 2027 before adding two more teams three years after that, with the likelihood of two 10-team conferences.“We want to be considered for the 18th franchise,” the group’s s...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
Gloriavale submits to regulator post BNZ judgment
Finance

Gloriavale submits to regulator post BNZ judgment

The religious community doesn't think banks should act as 'moral arbiters'.

Oliver Lewis 4:30pm
Infrastructure

Airport and airlines point the finger at each other

Auckland Airport blames the delays on flights arriving late.

Rebecca Howard 3:51pm
Airport and airlines point the finger at each other
Sport

Out of left field: Rugby Australia walks away from PE deal

Rugby Australia has failed to secure a Silver Lake-like private equity deal.

Trevor McKewen 3:50pm
Out of left field: Rugby Australia walks away from PE deal

More Opinion

Workplace relations policies – how do they stack up?
Law & Regulation

Rebecca Rendle: Workplace relations policies – how do they stack up?

Some policies are welcome, but others would make small employers struggle.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
Fonterra isn't just looking to trim fat
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: Fonterra isn't just looking to trim fat

Let’s be clear here: $1b is not small change.

Rebecca Howard 21 Sep 2023
Elon Musk, demon mode, and innovation
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Elon Musk, demon mode, and innovation

There are plenty of valuable lessons entrepreneurs can learn from Musk.

Peter Griffin 21 Sep 2023
Cut-price year sees KiwiSaver costs drop
Opinion

David Chaplin: Cut-price year sees KiwiSaver costs drop

At 0.72%, the relative cost of KiwiSaver is low, even by global standards.

David Chaplin 20 Sep 2023