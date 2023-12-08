Menu
Business of Sport: What happened to NZ Rugby’s $100m capital raise

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson talks to All Black coach Ian Foster. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 08 Dec 2023
With Christmas fast approaching in a year that often hasn’t been merry for New Zealand Rugby, is it okay to visit the elephant in the room?What has happened to NZ Rugby's (NZR's) mooted additional capital raise that was part of the Silver Lake deal inked almost 18 months ago? And will we know before the holiday break?NZR has an inordinate amount on its plate right now. On Thursday, it was in a hui with the provincial unions attempting to hammer out significant differences over the Pilkington Report’s recommendations for...
