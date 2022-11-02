See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Opinion

But wait, there's more: NZ Super turns page on impact

David Chaplin

David Chaplin
Wed, 02 Nov 2022

But wait, there's more: NZ Super turns page on impact
Active management added 6.71% to the annual outperformance above the reference portfolio. (Image: Depositphotos)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 02 Nov 2022
RELATED
The New Zealand Superannuation Fund annual blockbuster landed this week – with a thud.At 278 pages, the 2022 NZ Super annual report is 16 up on the previous year’s effort, which set a tonnage record for disclosure at the time.If you throw in associated materials – such as the 40-page Statement of Performance Expectations and the 26-page Statement of Intent – weight limits may be exceeded.But wait, there’s more: including (but not limited to) the Climate Change Report, the Carbon Footprint Report and the GRI Index.C...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Opinion
Let's rethink bank capital rules to build NZ's prosperity
Carl Blanchard | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

New Zealand's potential to grow faster is being held back by bank lending rules that discourage lending on productive assets. That needs to change, argues PwC partner Carl Blanchard.

Infrastructure
Taxing super profits – how much is too much?
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

The Green party says power companies are making too much money and should be taxed more. The gentailers say things are more complicated than that.

Business Advice FREE
Some of your best staff are planning to quit
Shane Green | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Nearly half of your team is probably thinking of changing jobs, research has shown – but a positive workplace environment may change their minds.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.