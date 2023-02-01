Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Cabinet reshuffle: winning line-up or deck chair rearrangement?

Cabinet reshuffle: winning line-up or deck chair rearrangement?
Tough gig: first term MP Ayesha Verrall takes on completing Andrew Little's health reforms. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 01 Feb 2023
If a cabinet reshuffle delivers the same faces, but in a different order, does anybody notice?Crudely put, that is Chris Hipkins’ challenge after appointing a refreshed but not particularly renewed cabinet line-up.Much of the reorganisation is in cabinet rankings rather than a bevy of new ministerial warrants being issued, and some of the promotions look less like a showcase of emerging talent than a political need to be seen to be shuffling the deck.For example, and without seeking to be unkind, the new health minister, Ayesha Verrall, h...
The Economist

Have economists misunderstood inflation?

Government debt is at the core of rising prices, argues an important new book.

The Economist 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Scam-I-am and faking it with the FMA

The FMA fraud count understates the true state of the rip-off industry.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Retail

Credit arrears at highest level since pre-covid

The cost of living and Christmas heralded further increases in credit arrears.

Staff reporters 5:00am

More Opinion

Opinion

David Chaplin: Scam-I-am and faking it with the FMA

The FMA fraud count understates the true state of the rip-off industry.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Stormwater: the difficult 'third water'

The Auckland floods have demonstrated the scale of the challenge facing councils.

Pattrick Smellie 31 Jan 2023
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Alleged SkyCity offences reflect much wider wrongdoing

The Australian regulator’s allegations against Star Entertainment are more than twice the length of the SkyCity Adelaide charges.

Jenny Ruth 30 Jan 2023
Opinion Free

Suze Wilson: Where’s Mr Fix-It when you need him?

An academic analysis of the Auckland mayor's leadership shows he fell short.

Suze Wilson 30 Jan 2023