ChatGPT will give white-collar workers the blues

(Image: Getty)

Artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT was launched nearly three months ago and gained one million new users within five days.That was faster than comparable signups for Instagram (which took 10 weeks to reach one million users), Facebook (10 months), Twitter (24 months) and Netflix (41 months). ChatGPT could be to Google what broadband was to dial-up, FM to AM, or Spotify to Walkman. Previously, Google had the world of search engines pretty much to itself. But AI has arrived for us all and, so far, it looks to be incredibly powerful.&nb...