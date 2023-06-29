Menu
China is worlds away for our tech exporters

West Auckland's Grinding Gear Games is 93% owned by Chinese giant Tencent. (Image: Grinding Gear Games)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 29 Jun 2023
The first prime minister-led trade delegation to China since 2016 rolls on this week with the obligatory focus on the primary sector commodities and tourism that have made China our biggest trading partner.But as PM Chris Hipkins said in his speech last week at the Hi-Tech Awards in Christchurch, when it comes to trading with China, “it’s critical that we throw our weight behind emerging sectors, such as gaming, and health and wellness”.In that same speech, Hipkins pointed out that tech-related products and services accounted...
Technology Free

The Business of Tech: NZ's leading futurist shares what's in store

Ben Reid, NZ's foremost futurist, talks frankly about the future of Aotearoa NZ.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Infrastructure

Bipartisan support needed for rail projects

Most passenger rail projects will unfold over the life of several governments.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Financial weather report: nothing but green skies from now on
Opinion

David Chaplin: Financial weather report: nothing but green skies from now on

However, the Financial Markets Authority plans to step up climate-report policing.

David Chaplin 28 Jun 2023
National's prison policy: real or virtue-signalling?
Law & Regulation

Pattrick Smellie: National's prison policy: real or virtue-signalling?

Fiscal discipline goes out the window again when longer prison terms are the goal.

Pattrick Smellie 27 Jun 2023
Mutiny leaves Putin a naked emperor
Opinion

Bloomberg: Mutiny leaves Putin a naked emperor

Public reaction shows Russia’s heart isn’t with Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Bloomberg 26 Jun 2023
Why Hipkins visiting China is really about NZ politics
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Why Hipkins visiting China is really about NZ politics

The prime minister has always been domestically focused; this trip is no exception.

Dileepa Fonseka 26 Jun 2023