Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Chris Hipkins and the campaign of fear

Chris Hipkins and the campaign of fear
Winston Peters may be drawing votes from Labour traditionalists (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Sun, 27 Aug 2023
Labour leader Chris Hipkins has tried to deliver the New Zealand First party a calculated slap by ruling out working with it to form a government after the Oct 14 election.While its leader, Winston Peters, has been saying for more than a year that NZ First would not work with Labour, no one has much believed him.Recently, the election conversation “du jour” has been people asking one another whether Peters could be trusted not to have some contorted way of getting back with Labour in the unlikely event that the voters gave either pa...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
Can Oxford and Cambridge save Harvard from ChatGPT?
Bloomberg

Can Oxford and Cambridge save Harvard from ChatGPT?

Time-tested Oxbridge tutorial system offers US universities a way to blunt AI cheating.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Bloomberg

Macquarie’s 'vampire kangaroo' jumps on UK drivers

Aussie investor’s subsidiary extracts money from motorists by maximising punitive fees.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Macquarie’s 'vampire kangaroo' jumps on UK drivers
On the Money

On the Money: JK in the Groov, a wonky answer, Mainzeal memories and more

Barbenheimer: you decide, something to Kiwibank on, NZX goes for growth and more.

Paul McBeth 26 Aug 2023
On the Money: JK in the Groov, a wonky answer, Mainzeal memories and more

More Opinion

With China's economy wobbling, the US remains my safest bet
Opinion

Warren Couillault: With China's economy wobbling, the US remains my safest bet

China is in a world of pain right now – period!

Warren Couillault 26 Aug 2023
Look carefully at the anatomy of a third medical school
Opinion Free

Ian Powell: Look carefully at the anatomy of a third medical school

Waikato University’s third medical school seems like an interruption to the plan.

Ian Powell 26 Aug 2023
Money Answers: how do I protect my family after bad medical news?
Opinion Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: how do I protect my family after bad medical news?

It’s hard to beat the financial payoff of getting rid of debt to provide for your family.

Frances Cook 26 Aug 2023
Business of Sport: shakeups afoot in Super Rugby ... again
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: shakeups afoot in Super Rugby ... again

Rugby Australia is poised to take ownership of the Waratahs and Brumbies franchises.

Trevor McKewen 25 Aug 2023