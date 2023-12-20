Climate change a massive global concern we neglect at our peril

Menu
As the cost of renewable energy generation falls, demand for fossil fuels will also likely drop. (Image: Brett Phibbs)
Belinda Mathers
Belinda Mathers
Wed, 20 Dec 2023
Before travelling to COP28, the United Nations’ 28th annual climate change conference, I wrote about what I had my eyes on as key developments. Since my return home from Dubai, everyone keeps asking me: what are the out-takes for New Zealand businesses and the government?First, the sheer scale of COP28. The presence of 85,000 delegates including politicians, diplomats, regulators, businesspeople and representatives of non-governmental organisations from nearly 200 countries proves that addressing climate change is a massive global concern...
Politics

Fiji's economic upturn may need more than tourism

With tourism growth set to slow, Fiji is looking to find success with other exports.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Markets

No ComCom investigation into gentailer market power

Watchdog says it will work with regulators to address indie retailer complaints instead.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
