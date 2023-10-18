Menu
Coalition negotiations: ‘secret’ is fine

Coalition negotiations: ‘secret’ is fine
As close as a journalist ever gets to a party caucus meeting (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 18 Oct 2023
The last thing Christopher Luxon did yesterday before he headed into his first caucus meeting as prime minister-elect was to ditch his phone.He whisked it out of his suit pocket and whacked it down on the table with all his other MPs’ phones with a clack you could’ve heard from space.Classic Luxon – clipped, focused, fast, almost manically disciplined.He’d also just spent about 10 minutes responding to political journalists who seemed to think his desire to conduct government formation negotiations discreetly was some so...
