Collins crushes new govt role, reflects big dreams for tech
Judith Collins was effusive about the tech industry at the Technology Investment Network awards event last week. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
Beneath the hullaballoo of the deputy prime ministership, the major winner of the new cabinet is Judith Collins, who is entering parliament with seven ministerial positions, more than any other member.Notably, Collins nabbed three newly created portfolios: minister for science, innovation and technology, minister for digitising government, and minister for space.The digital economy and communications portfolio, currently held by Ginny Andersen, is gone, absorbed by the technology part of Collins’ role and Melissa Lee as minister for media...
NZ shares perk up as coalition details announced
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index inished at 11,211.22, up 23.69 points or 0.21%.

Graham Skellern 6:13pm
Markets

The Warehouse: everyday low share prices

 Warehouse is 'going through a painful time of catch-up', says CEO.

Ella Somers 5:00pm
Politics

The new government wants the bank to focus on inflation.

Rebecca Howard 4:08pm
Reserve Bank remit in the sights of new government

Opinion Analysis

Against most predictions, National dominates the new cabinet where it matters most.

Pattrick Smellie 3:42pm
Opinion

American billionaire Bill Foley is willing to put his money where his mouth is.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Opinion

Will the autopsy of Supie leave a bad taste in the mouth?

Paul McBeth 23 Nov 2023
Opinion

Fair play to the OpenAI board for standing firm on their principles if that was intended.

Peter Griffin 23 Nov 2023