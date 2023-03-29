Confusing: the new financial advice discipline

(Image: Getty)

John Matthews picked up what looks like one of the easiest gigs in governance when he was named chair of the Financial Advisers Disciplinary Committee last December.Since being established in 2010 under the Financial Advisers Act (passed into law two years earlier), the Financial Advisers Disciplinary Committee (FADC) has published just 15 decisions in relation to only 10 underlying cases.David Robert Gilmore Ross, of Ross Asset Management Ponzi-scheme fame, is the most high-profile of the four named respondents (the majority are identified by...