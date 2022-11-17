Menu
Crypto exchanges need to prove their financial resilience

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. (Image: Getty)
Thu, 17 Nov 2022
How can one of the world’s most respected cryptocurrency exchanges go from a US$32 billion (NZ$52b) valuation to bankruptcy in the space of a week?That’s what over one million investors who had assets tied up in FTX are asking themselves as they become creditors lining up in a drawn-out fight to claw back money and digital tokens held by the Bahamas-based exchange founded by MIT graduate and hedge fund trader Sam Bankman-Fried, or SBF as he is known.Where FTX really appears to have come unstuck is in creating its own cryptocurrency...
Technology

Trade Window grows first-half revenue 16%

Trade Window reported a 16% lift in trading revenue in the first half of the financial year.

Pattrick Smellie 10:11am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Analysts’ views on Xero diverge sharply

Xero is predicting subscriber growth in both Britain and the US to pick up in the second half.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am

Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: Why pain and hardship are on the way

Expect heavy hits to construction, profits, employment and the cost of living.

Cameron Bagrie 16 Nov 2022
Opinion

David Chaplin: The strange exit of Macquarie

The Aussie giant’s NZ retreat follows a historical pattern.

David Chaplin 16 Nov 2022
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Everybody hates the RMA, but will we be happy now?

Today's tabling of the two pieces of law to replace the Resource Management Act is a milestone. But will it make anyone happier?

Pattrick Smellie 15 Nov 2022
Sport

Trevor McKewen: Will NZ Rugby back Black Ferns?

NZ Rugby has the country's most marketable athlete in Ruby Tui.

Trevor McKewen 14 Nov 2022