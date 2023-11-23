Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Did Supie’s directors get caught up in the hype?

Did Supie’s directors get caught up in the hype?
The challenger became the challenged. (Image: Supie)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 23 Nov 2023
The failure of would-be grocery upstart Supie would be sad if it wasn’t so frustrating.It’s one thing for a young entrepreneur to take a bold idea and give it a go, put up a good fight and then wind things down.Failure happens when you take risks, and the lessons gleaned from an unsuccessful foray into the unknown are priceless.We’re often boosters to those who give it a go and are perhaps a little too harsh on those who fall by the wayside, but that doesn’t give directors a free pass when their poor decisions veer off t...
No dividend from My Food Bag as cost-of-living crushes earnings
Markets

No dividend from My Food Bag as cost-of-living crushes earnings

The meal-kit company’s half-year net profit fell by almost 60%.

Ella Somers 10:10am
Finance

Tower cans dividend after storm-related losses

Tower has been expanding its operational hub in Fiji to help cap costs.

Paul McBeth 10:05am
Tower cans dividend after storm-related losses
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, November 23, 2023

More Opinion

What to learn from the OpenAI board debacle
Opinion

Peter Griffin: What to learn from the OpenAI board debacle

Fair play to the OpenAI board for standing firm on their principles if that was intended.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Why outcomes are in
Opinion

David Chaplin: Why outcomes are in

The FMA isn’t the only regulator pondering outcomes.

David Chaplin 22 Nov 2023
ESG clauses in supply chains soon to be a prerequisite
Opinion

Daniel Street: ESG clauses in supply chains soon to be a prerequisite

Supply chain emissions are on average 11 times greater than operational emissions.

Daniel Street 22 Nov 2023
Talking to the taxman about trusts
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Talking to the taxman about trusts

The most detailed view so far of how trusts are used has just been released.

Pattrick Smellie 21 Nov 2023