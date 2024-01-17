Menu
Discussing AI with a financial adviser
David Chaplin
Wed, 17 Jan 2024
Wining with a financial adviser at the dog-end of 2023, the subject of artificial intelligence entered the discourse.“What do you think AI [artificial intelligence] will do?” I asked him.“It will do me out of a job,” he said.“But won’t your clients still need you,” I said, “to ‘hold their hands’ when it all blows up?”He did not reply. We stared off-balcony in silence for a few minutes as the natural light drained out of the day in the village below, swigging on the chardonna...
BellPotter a bull on Santana's Bendigo gold prospect
Listed Companies

Aussie broker ups target price for speculative Central Otago project.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Economy

Better business confidence won't trigger rate cut

Business is more upbeat but the RBNZ will still be leery. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Retail

Unfair loss or legit revenue stream? The debate over expired gift cards

Prezzycard owner says its gift cards should be exempted from proposed law.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
The key to infrastructure investment: get started
Infrastructure

Auckland light rail is a study in the politics of failure by delay.

Pattrick Smellie 16 Jan 2024
The lure of deeper markets and higher valuations
Markets

Unfortunately, NZ is used to local corporate talent turning to Australia to launch IPOs.

Brian Robins 13 Jan 2024
The danger of talking down immigration down under
Opinion

Curbing migrant numbers risks jeopardising Australian success story. 

Bloomberg 11 Jan 2024
Technology and AI in the workplace
Opinion

My career has benefited from the advent of digital tools and artificial intelligence.

Julia Jones 11 Jan 2024