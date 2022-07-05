See full details
Opinion

Don’t cut off Māori landowners’ forest options

Te Kapunga Dewes
Tue, 05 Jul 2022

Exotic forestry is one of the few economic uses for marginal Māori land, argues the Māori Forestry Association. (Image: Getty)
Climate change is a vital issue for Māori, not only because our communities will be among the first to feel its effects, but also because we will be the most vulnerable to its impacts.How Aotearoa responds to climate change could also be a catalyst for enormous positive change for Māori, socially, environmentally, and economically. But this will only be possible if we can work in partnership with the government to ensure a just transition to a low emissions economy, reducing the impact on our vulnerable communities.For a large proportion o...

