Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Election 2023: a minor (party) flirtation

Election 2023: a minor (party) flirtation
Jacinda Ardern on election night in 2020: no three-peat? (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 22 Nov 2022
To be confident of winning a general election under MMP, the lead party really needs 40% support or more.That’s why the National party, which gained 44.4% of the vote in the 2017 election, spent the next three years complaining it had been robbed by Labour, which formed a government with just 36.9% support.That’s also why, on election night 2017, Jacinda Ardern didn’t behave as if she’d won.Indeed, had that election been fought between Bill English as National leader and Andrew Little at the helm for Labour, English woul...
Tourism

Things are looking up for Skyline Enterprises

Skyline Enterprises confirms it will pay an interim dividend of 20 cents a share. 

Rebecca Howard 10:40am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Stonewood liquidator awaits official actions

The Registrar of Companies is still to decide whether to ban Jim Boult and Brent Mettrick from being directors.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am

More Opinion

Opinion Free

Rob Campbell: We need to centralise health to localise it

We all have to change, or our health service issues will stay the same.

Rob Campbell 5:00am
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Bullies aren't strong managers

Elon Musk and Fletcher's Mark Adamson are case studies in bad management.

Jenny Ruth 21 Nov 2022
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Why the markets hate inflation

Put together lockdowns, labour shortages and supply issues, and it's a perfect storm for inflation.

Warren Couillault 19 Nov 2022
Opinion

Linda Clark: Smell the blossoms while we still can

More bipartisanship is needed from our politicians on climate solutions.

Linda Clark 18 Nov 2022