Forsyth Barr pitches to young people with new robo contender

The Tempo fund is likely to appeal to Gen Ys and Zs. (Image: Unsplash)
David Chaplin
Wed, 09 Aug 2023
Drum roll, please.Broker-based New Zealand wealth management firm Forsyth Barr has finally got its robo on with the impending launch of a tech-based fund distribution and advice business.Just-released scheme documents say the new Tempo service will provide “investors with financial advice through the Tempo app about the combination of Tempo Funds suited to their preferences, goals, and investor type”.When it starts, Tempo clients will have access to 15 underlying funds, including five Australasian asset products offered by Forsyth B...
The NZX 50 companies that gained and lost the most in July
Markets

The NZX 50 companies that gained and lost the most in July

Pacific Edge jumped up while KMD Brands fell down.

Ella Somers 12:00pm
Finance

ASB lifts profit 6% as rising rates bolster margins

The NZ arm's earnings growth outpaced the wider group.

Paul McBeth 11:30am
ASB lifts profit 6% as rising rates bolster margins
Policy

Govt energy policy papers point to difficult issues

Six energy policy consultation papers released.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
Govt energy policy papers point to difficult issues

