See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Opinion

Global warming can't be limited to 1.5°C

The Economist

The Economist
Sat, 05 Nov 2022

Global warming can't be limited to 1.5°C
Why should poor farmers in Africa, who have done almost nothing to make the climate change, be abandoned to suffer? (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Sat, 05 Nov 2022
RELATED
To accept that the world’s average temperature might rise by more than 1.5°C, declared the foreign minister of the Marshall Islands in 2015, would be to sign the “death warrant” of small, low-lying countries such as his. To widespread surprise, the grandees who met in Paris that year, at a climate conference like the one starting in Egypt next week, accepted his argument. They enshrined the goal of limiting global warming to about 1.5°C in the Paris agreement, which sought to coordinate national efforts to curb em...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

On the Money FREE
ON THE MONEY: Singing lawyers, tall and fishy tales and more...
Pattrick Smellie | Sat, 05 Nov 2022

The Takeovers Code-inspired song, Grant Rosewarne moves on, and one of New Zealand's tallest journalists ducks to order. 

Opinion
Does opportunity knock at the door of listed property?
Warren Couillault | Sat, 05 Nov 2022

When property stocks are valued below the cost of the replacement value of their assets, it's time to consider where the bottom might be.

Investments
Have trouble saving? Try 'financial fasting'
Frances Cook | Sat, 05 Nov 2022

After you do a financial fast for one week, you can go back to normal spending for the rest of the month.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.