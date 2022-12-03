Hey, NZX, stick to what you’re good at

NZX is competing, although indirectly, with its own customers, the share brokers. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Years ago, when I worked on a broker desk in Sydney and I was discussing the potential outcomes of the strategies of the listed companies we were monitoring, a colleague of mine would often say: “Warren, always remember this: 'Stick to what you’re good at'.” It's a principle I've mostly followed – and when I haven’t, I've tended to come somewhat unstuck, day-trading currency being one of those times. Thinking of this principle in the context of companies listed on the New Zealand stock...