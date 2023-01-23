Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Hipkins’ biggest challenge: relevance

Hipkins’ biggest challenge: relevance
Chris Hipkins might well be the first in a string of leaders Labour will try. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 23 Jan 2023
Jacinda Ardern’s sudden departure and her replacement as prime minister by Chris Hipkins over the weekend has allowed Labour to do what all political parties seek to do: capture the agenda.Since Ardern’s announcement on Thursday, political media have given wall-to-wall attention to who would replace New Zealand’s most internationally feted leader ever.Apart from an ill-judged comment suggesting the extraordinary level of nastiness directed at Ardern was no more than business as usual for a political leader, National’s Ch...
Finance

Serko's shares up on the back of strong revenue

The travel software provider's shares were trading at $2.30 this morning.

Riley Kennedy 12:03pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday Jan 23, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Public sector

'Wellington Science City' plan to get scientists out of their silos

Plans are afoot to make the capital a vibrant science hub by 2030.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am

More Opinion

Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Briscoe’s battens down the hatches

Briscoe’s is likely to give up about half its margin gained since the covid pandemic hit as it grapples with a much more difficult economic backdrop. 

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Investments Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: how do I avoid losing our home?

Keeping your home is an important part of financial stability, so here are some suggestions to help keep your mortgage payments above water.

Frances Cook 21 Jan 2023
Opinion

David Mann: Here comes the squeeze

Consumer spending has been roaring along, but there are factors on the way that could change our habits.

David Mann 21 Jan 2023
Opinion

Iain MacLeod: Simple? No, minister, immigration is complex

Immigration policy is hard and current efforts to simplify it miss the point.

Iain MacLeod 20 Jan 2023