How KiwiSaver can help our extreme weather response

KiwiSaver could be a big part of funding responses to extreme weather. (Image: Getty)
Warren Couillault
Sat, 11 Mar 2023
These past few months of really, really bad weather at least in many parts of the North Island have shown us all the stark reality of the state of critical infrastructure in New Zealand.   Although occurrences of such wild weather are always somewhat unpredictable (notwithstanding our weather people have generally done well in forecasting the past few months), we can predict with 100% certainty that wild weather events will continue to occur in the future. Unfortunately, our people and infrastructure will continue to suffer the conseq...
Dileepa Fonseka: Dileepa Fonseka: Not On My Balance Sheet!

Everyone wants to build back better but nobody wants to pay for it.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
China itching to join the trans-Pacific trade partnership

New Zealand is a member, but the US can't undo Donald Trump’s error.

The Economist 5:00am
On the Money: Sailing, banking, consulting and more...

RNZYS in the red, public service chief in the flesh, bank profits and more...

5:00am

