How KiwiSaver can help our extreme weather response

KiwiSaver could be a big part of funding responses to extreme weather. (Image: Getty)

These past few months of really, really bad weather at least in many parts of the North Island have shown us all the stark reality of the state of critical infrastructure in New Zealand. Although occurrences of such wild weather are always somewhat unpredictable (notwithstanding our weather people have generally done well in forecasting the past few months), we can predict with 100% certainty that wild weather events will continue to occur in the future. Unfortunately, our people and infrastructure will continue to suffer the conseq...