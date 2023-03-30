Menu
How Microsoft reemerged as the tech company to watch

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s corporate vice-president said: "We started to see the power of it to be able to truly actually answer questions." (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Thu, 30 Mar 2023
Silicon Valley startup OpenAI created ChatGPT, the fastest-growing and arguably most talked about tech product of all time.But the company that is suddenly at the forefront of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) revolution using that technology is not one that would have come to mind in October last year, just prior to ChatGPT’s debut. Microsoft was a behemoth in the nineties with its Windows operating system and Office software suite dominating the computing world. Towards the end of that decade, Internet Explorer elbowed it...
