Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Index funds jump onto risky ground

Index funds jump onto risky ground
Morningstar results suggest many index funds today carry more active risk, less diversification, poor performance prospects and likely higher fees than investors expect. (Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 02 Aug 2023
Vanguard launched the first index fund this month 47 years ago, heralding the era of passive investing. Carrying the historically self-aware name of ‘First Index Investment Trust’, the then-kooky Vanguard fund tracked the 500 biggest US stocks according to their respective market values. Nothing much happened for a couple of decades. By 1998, the passive fund population reached about 200, according to Morningstar data, as the index religion slowly drew investors and new managers to the fold. But the late 1990s ma...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
Jarden anticipates post-covid recovery in earnings season
Markets

Jarden anticipates post-covid recovery in earnings season

Shareholders can expect some juicier returns too.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Bloomberg

China’s manufacturing slumps, dragging down Asia factories

China’s economic momentum weakened further in July and consumer spending is still subdued.

Bloomberg 5:00am
China’s manufacturing slumps, dragging down Asia factories
Policy

Business of Government: Greens turn back the clock, wellbeing, open govt and more...

Our weekly roundup of public sector movers and shakers and other news

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: Greens turn back the clock, wellbeing, open govt and more...

More Opinion

The case against Auckland airport’s new pricing: the double whammy
Infrastructure

Cath O'Brien: The case against Auckland airport’s new pricing: the double whammy

The second of two parts: how regulation helps AIA win from higher interest rates.

Cath O'Brien 01 Aug 2023
The brave new world of industrial policy
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: The brave new world of industrial policy

What do we want out of our industrial policies beyond more jobs?

Dileepa Fonseka 31 Jul 2023
The case against Auckland airport’s new pricing
Infrastructure

Cath O'Brien: The case against Auckland airport’s new pricing

Regulation of Auckland airport's monopoly power is weak.

Cath O'Brien 31 Jul 2023
The burning question in a warming world
Opinion

Warren Couillault: The burning question in a warming world

Why did we let the ETS chaos distract us from tackling global warming?

Warren Couillault 29 Jul 2023