See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Opinion

Inflation-taming: the costs are becoming more visible

Cameron Bagrie
Fri, 19 Aug 2022

Inflation-taming: the costs are becoming more visible
Double act: how the Reserve Bank and the government behave to one another's signals is crucial. (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Fri, 19 Aug 2022
RELATED
Higher interest rates and preparedness to get on with the job by lifting rates at pace were the big takeaways from yesterday’s Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) monetary policy statement. Here are some other titbits:A close shaveThe RBNZ forecasts are as close to a technical recession as you can get without explicitly putting it in the numbers. Expect others to follow that lead.Real growth in the gross domestic product in the middle of 2023 over two quarters is 0.1%, barely positive.Annual growth over 2023 is 0.7% and 0.5% to March...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Aug 19, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 19 Aug 2022

Don't mind the brisk breeze, spring is around the corner. Sit back and enjoy our daily quiz.

Media
Media Lab founder plans Wellington magazine launch
Daniel Dunkley | Fri, 19 Aug 2022

CapitalNZ will be an independent digital news outlet for Wellingtonians.

Technology
Phat Loot founder: getting game to market 'only option we are focused on'
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 19 Aug 2022

The game was set to be released in October this year.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.