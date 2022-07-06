See full details
Opinion

Is NZ talking itself into recession?

Shamubeel Eaqub
Wed, 06 Jul 2022

New Zealand might already be in recession. (Image: Getty)
We are probably in a global and local recession right now.It could be short-lived, but my inner pessimist expects that interest rate hikes by inflation-fighting central banks around the world will kick off a debt crisis (as Nouriel Roubini wrote) for weak businesses, households and nations. With central banks fighting inflation, governments will become more active – cementing a regime shift away from small government. History rhymes History doesn’t repeat but it rhymes.This recession will probably borrow from the stag...

