Is this the unhappiest workforce in New Zealand?

Doctors are exhausted and feel disengaged, says a new survey. (Image: Unsplash)
Ian Powell
Wed, 09 Aug 2023
When I think of an unhappy workforce, what usually comes to mind are those in jobs with low job satisfaction – not the highly trained and motivated people working in medicine.An unhappy workforce is usually due to poor pay or work that's repetitive or uninteresting. Unhappy workers feel devalued.Surely, there can be few more satisfying jobs than practising medicine. Those working in medicine are highly driven. They generally spend around 13 years training before being vocationally registered.Doctors in GPs and hospitals make a huge di...
The NZX 50 companies that gained and lost the most in July
Markets

The NZX 50 companies that gained and lost the most in July

Pacific Edge jumped up while KMD Brands fell down.

Ella Somers 12:00pm
Finance

ASB lifts profit 6% as rising rates bolster margins

The NZ arm's earnings growth outpaced the wider group.

Paul McBeth 11:30am
ASB lifts profit 6% as rising rates bolster margins
Policy

Govt energy policy papers point to difficult issues

Six energy policy consultation papers released.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
Govt energy policy papers point to difficult issues

More Opinion

Hipkins adds to climate confusion with $2b BlackRock fund
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins adds to climate confusion with $2b BlackRock fund

There is some bafflement over what the govt's climate policy is.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Forsyth Barr pitches to young people with new robo contender
Opinion

David Chaplin: Forsyth Barr pitches to young people with new robo contender

Fund titles cover diversity, inclusion, lower carbon, responsible, clean energy and ESG.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Auckland harbour crossing just 'electioneering'
Infrastructure

Oliver Lewis: Auckland harbour crossing just 'electioneering'

Governments tend to finish business cases before announcing multibillion-dollar projects.

Oliver Lewis 08 Aug 2023
Seismic shifts in NZ defence and foreign policy
Policy

Pattrick Smellie: Seismic shifts in NZ defence and foreign policy

As the world becomes more dangerous, NZ has started choosing sides.

Pattrick Smellie 08 Aug 2023