It's hard for banks to come back after losing 'trust and confidence'

(Image: Getty)

Financial institutions are the strangest of vehicles, and I’ve often been told the same about the people who work in them. Anyways, we have this thing called “money” that we don’t want to put under the mattress in case the burglars come. So, we walk into a shiny building called a bank (if you can find a branch these days) and give the money to the bank to keep it safe. These days, to save time, we get our employer to direct credit to the bank what’s left of our pay slip after the tax man has become invo...