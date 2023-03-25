Menu
It's hard for banks to come back after losing 'trust and confidence'

(Image: Getty)
Warren Couillault
Sat, 25 Mar 2023
Financial institutions are the strangest of vehicles, and I’ve often been told the same about the people who work in them.  Anyways, we have this thing called “money” that we don’t want to put under the mattress in case the burglars come. So, we walk into a shiny building called a bank (if you can find a branch these days) and give the money to the bank to keep it safe.  These days, to save time, we get our employer to direct credit to the bank what’s left of our pay slip after the tax man has become invo...
Education assumes its rightful place
Opinion

A 'back to basics' curriculum can get pretty basic, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be debated.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: the mighty Hutt, a mayoral sighting, LiLo short-changed and more

OTM this week: the PM finds a kindred spirit, Luxon's helpers don't go unnoticed, a spacey submission and more. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Technology

Is a TikTok ban inevitable?

What does TikTok’s grilling in the US Congress mean for the future of the app?

The Economist 5:00am
A 'back to basics' curriculum can get pretty basic, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be debated.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Business of Sport: The curious case of NZ Rugby's big announcement you didn't hear
Opinion

NZ Rugby's $100 million sale of equity to NZ institutional investors quietly slipped through during Scott Robertson's All Blacks coaching appointment.

Trevor McKewen 24 Mar 2023
Policy bonfire leaves burning questions for gig economy
Law & Regulation

Rebecca Rendle: Policy bonfire leaves burning questions for gig economy

The Uber case won’t provide the answers.

Rebecca Rendle 24 Mar 2023
The sound and the fury of banking failures
Finance

Paul McBeth: The sound and the fury of banking failures

Local fund managers may have been hit, but it's nothing they can't handle.

Paul McBeth 23 Mar 2023