See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Opinion

Kiwibank today, what will the govt want to own tomorrow?

Warren Couillault
Sat, 27 Aug 2022

Kiwibank today, what will the govt want to own tomorrow?
Kiwibank is seeking to reposition as an aspirational brand for NZ. (Image:Getty)
Warren Couillault
Sat, 27 Aug 2022
RELATED
I almost choked on my Weetbix this week when I read the government is to nationalise Kiwibank for some $2.1 billion. The first image to spring to mind was the societal and economic damage to Venezuela caused by Hugo Chavez when his government took over oil and gas in the country, then cement, steel, supermarkets and even glass manufacturing.Surely we can’t be headed down the same path here in New Zealand?  Is the Labour government going to stop at Kiwibank or might the NZ offshoots of certain of the Australian banks be targ...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

World news
Game of Thrones v Lord of the Rings: a tale of old vs new Hollywood
The Economist | Sat, 27 Aug 2022

The comeback from covid has put a spanner in the works for TV streaming services, especially because not only is 'old Hollywood' fighting back, but Walmart is getting in on the act.

Investments FREE
Money Answers: what are proven ways to stop overspending?
Frances Cook | Sat, 27 Aug 2022

Crash diets don’t work and neither do crash budgets.

On the Money
ON THE MONEY: Gaurav Sharma, Plexure, Stubbs and Zollner
Pattrick Smellie | Sat, 27 Aug 2022

Breaking up is hard to do. 

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.