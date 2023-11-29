Menu
Kiwi(Saver): why it’s not National's bird of the century

Kiwi(Saver): why it's not National's bird of the century
The pūteketeke Australasian crested grebe has won Bird of the Century 2023. (Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
Wed, 29 Nov 2023
Everybody’s heard about the bird.The pūteketeke is now the Taylor Swift of global avian celebrities, eclipsing even the iconic kiwi in what was, in the end, a landslide victory in the bird-of-the-century election. Once US late-night TV talk-show host John Oliver got in behind the pūteketeke, nothing could save the kiwi, which scratched up a measly 12,904 votes in second place against the winning tally of 290,374.National wasn’t quite a bird-of-the-century level in capturing 1,085,016 party votes out of a total of 2,850,527 cast...
TradeWindow slashes staff and cash burn
TradeWindow slashes staff and cash burn

Monthly cash burn of $1m last year should fall to $200,000 by the end of this year.

Pattrick Smellie 9:46am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
All eyes on RBNZ's cash rate forecasts

Westpac has three scenarios: neutral, dovish and hawkish. Neutral is the most likely.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
All eyes on RBNZ's cash rate forecasts

