Lax migrant checks mean the vultures are circling

The net migration figures of 33,200 people in the year ending January 2023 hide a dark undercurrent. (Image: Getty)
Iain MacLeod
Iain MacLeod
Mon, 08 May 2023
The Labour party has done the immigration system no favours in recent years. I am on record as saying the reputational damage to New Zealand as a migrant destination will take years to repair.The net migration figures of 33,200 people in the year ending January 2023, which were hailed by so many in political and media circles, hide a dark undercurrent that we should all be concerned about. I fear recent changes in the way visas are processed are going to further damage our reputation, but perhaps not in the way many people think.Many emplo...
Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges
Finance

Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges

Customers are switching to term deposits. 

Paul McBeth 11:00am
Environment

Wayne Brown wants storm resilience, not managed retreat

Auckland's mayor says the council is not responsible for compensating property owners.

Staff reporters 10:47am
Wayne Brown wants storm resilience, not managed retreat
The Economist

What sort of king will Charles III be?

Early signs indicate that he intends to model his reign on his mother’s.

The Economist 10:10am
What sort of king will Charles III be?

Economy

Now that the economy has hit stormy waters, there are plenty of people that saw the storm coming.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Opinion

There are parallels between NZ's recovery from the GFC and today's choppy markets.

Warren Couillault 06 May 2023
Opinion

The NZ and Australian rugby unions are linked at the hip, with each having a big impact on the other’s future.

Trevor McKewen 05 May 2023
Opinion Free

Localities were key to delivering great health outcomes across NZ's regions. They're yet to get going.

Ian Powell 05 May 2023