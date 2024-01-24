Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Live by the index

Live by the index
Passively managed funds in the US now outweigh active funds. (Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 24 Jan 2024
The index has won.New data from research house Morningstar shows passively managed assets in the US outweighed active funds in total for the first time ever by the end of 2023.According to the Morningstar gauges, index funds in the US controlled US$13.29 trillion (NZ$21.8t) as at Dec 31 last year, compared to US$13.23t of actively managed money.The passive majority comes after the indexers have been “steadily encroaching on active’s turf for years” with the infection species-hopping from equities to fixed income.“While U...
Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter
Economy

Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter

Annual inflation was in line with economists' expectations.

Staff reporters 11:14am
Technology

NZ to get new $160m submarine fibre cable

The Te Waipounamu cable will be commissioned by Rémi Galasso’s Intelia.

Ben Moore 11:05am
NZ to get new $160m submarine fibre cable
Technology

From wine to drugs: NZ tech startup raises €1.75m

In four years Marama Labs has gone from university spin-out to a global footprint.

Greg Hurrell 11:04am
From wine to drugs: NZ tech startup raises €1.75m

More Opinion

Take steps now to keep the lights on
Opinion

John Carnegie: Take steps now to keep the lights on

Without access to natural gas, electricity supply is not secure.

John Carnegie 23 Jan 2024
Will Wellington be cancelled?
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Will Wellington be cancelled?

Wellingtonians have been struck by a major natural disaster. It's called "summer".

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Jan 2024
Gold mining stocks: tips from Australia
Primary Sector

Brian Robins: Gold mining stocks: tips from Australia

The ASX is a playground for speculative mining stocks. NZ investors should be careful.

Brian Robins 20 Jan 2024
Why media relations are top of mind for businesses in 2024
Opinion

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka: Why media relations are top of mind for businesses in 2024

Leading a NZ business in 2024 is set to be a complex task.

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka 19 Jan 2024