See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Opinion

Long live the King. What now for NZ and the Commonwealth?

Pattrick Smellie

Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 09 Sep 2022

Long live the King. What now for NZ and the Commonwealth?
The Queen's 1990 acknowledgement of Treaty breaches at Waitangi was a touchstone moment. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 09 Sep 2022
RELATED
I met the Queen once.Overawed by the regal presence, I babbled inanely about a peg-board calendar, handmade by my brother-in-law as a Christmas present, using a picture of her on safari in 1953.She quickly moved on.She was in Auckland for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM), the first attended by newly elected South African president Nelson Mandela and the infamous CHOGM during which the Nigerian government hanged dissident writer Ken Saro-Wiwa and nine others.John Major came storming out to condemn the Nigerian government.The...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
Fonterra's 'significant' upgrade happy surprise for NZ's market
Staff reporters | Fri, 09 Sep 2022

Stock and currency markets remained relatively unchanged after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II was announced.

Immigration
Working holiday arrivals ‘exceed expectations’
Jem Traylen | Fri, 09 Sep 2022

Up to 12,000 more working holiday makers are a welcome relief but a “sustainable” immigration policy is still needed.

Listed Companies
SkyCity CEO's $1.5m salary prompts cleaners and security to strike
Brent Melville | Fri, 09 Sep 2022

Cleaners and security will walk off the job this weekend to force SkyCity to improve the union's pay offer.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.