Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Macquarie meets Mercer in a mixed-up mystery

Macquarie meets Mercer in a mixed-up mystery
(Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 16 Nov 2022
“Up to 20 jobs could be laid off following Macquarie Asset Management’s (MAM NZ) shock decision to hand over the keys to its NZ outpost to Mercer,” I read on some screen-scraping service that describes itself as “at the vanguard of every breaking news story that matters most to the common man”.The opening par sounded very familiar but not quite right – can jobs be laid off? Jobs can be disestablished; people get sacked.My actual words in the original story before some extraordinarily lazy hack or AI rewriter...
Sustainable Finance

NZ 'accelerating backwards' in ESG reporting – KPMG

NZ's top companies are putting access to capital and markets at risk by lagging behind on ESG reporting, KPMG says.

Greg Hurrell 11:00am
Markets

Infrastructure lessons from Napier Port

The port has delivered a new wharf below budget and ahead of schedule.

Oliver Lewis 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Opinion

Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: Why pain and hardship are on the way

Expect heavy hits to construction, profits, employment and the cost of living.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Everybody hates the RMA, but will we be happy now?

Today's tabling of the two pieces of law to replace the Resource Management Act is a milestone. But will it make anyone happier?

Pattrick Smellie 15 Nov 2022
Sport

Trevor McKewen: Will NZ Rugby back Black Ferns?

NZ Rugby has the country's most marketable athlete in Ruby Tui.

Trevor McKewen 14 Nov 2022
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Cash-stashing and bank-bashing

The banks are earning more from the money they have in settlement cash accounts than from actual banking.

Jenny Ruth 14 Nov 2022