Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Most migrants here for a good time, not a long time

Most migrants here for a good time, not a long time
NZ is back on the map for the young and carefree. (Image: Unsplash)
Iain MacLeod
Iain MacLeod
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
Net migration has surged in the past 12 months, but does that mean what you think it means?Right now, there's a strong inflow of people to New Zealand. In the year ending March, we saw a ‘net migration’ gain of 65,400 people. Numbers are almost as high as they were before the pandemic. But, when you tease apart the numbers, the greatest increase comes not from people moving here permanently – but from people coming here temporarily. While other countries like Australia have hit the turbocharge button on granting...
Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky
Primary Sector

Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky

News it has secured China market access was well received. 

Rebecca Howard 12:45pm
Primary Sector Free

Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane

Iron sulphate is used to limit the growth of methane-producing microorganisms.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:01pm
Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane
Policy

Act needs another $1 million for election campaign

The Act party's rally was held over the weekend.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Act needs another $1 million for election campaign

More Opinion

Auckland airport share sale: how to lose an argument
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Auckland airport share sale: how to lose an argument

Wayne Brown is right that Auckland should sell its airport shares.

Pattrick Smellie 10:00am
Where to for the kiwi dollar? Lower for longer
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Where to for the kiwi dollar? Lower for longer

The NZ economy needs a period of sustained currency weakness.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Forget big government – 'big neighbour' is more powerful
Policy

Dileepa Fonseka: Forget big government – 'big neighbour' is more powerful

Big neighbour has been empowered by politicians to hold the entire country back.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Jun 2023
A first nations reckoning is rising in Australia
Opinion

Bloomberg: A first nations reckoning is rising in Australia

History is haunting Australia – and its unruly past is stirring a moral reckoning.

Bloomberg 03 Jun 2023