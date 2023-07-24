Menu
National and Labour suffer in polls from the missing middle

Chris Hipkins has little to show for his policy bonfire. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
If the polls are to be believed, both the major New Zealand political parties have surprisingly little to show for their attempts to tack right. Labour party leader Chris Hipkins has tried to move across to the centre by lighting a policy and budget bonfire, taking a trade-focused trip to China and batting away talk of wealth or capital gains taxes.  Yet a 1News Verian poll last week shows Hipkins has gained little from these dramatic manoeuvres and might even have slid backwards a bit. National party leader Christopher Luxon'...
