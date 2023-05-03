Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Negative space – how most assets fell to earth in 2022

Negative space – how most assets fell to earth in 2022
(Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 03 May 2023
Markets came down with a nasty case of something last year.Laid low by inflation and a bad reaction to the medicine of high-interest rates, most asset classes languished in the sick ward over 2022.And it wasn’t just the investment version of man flu, according to new data from Mercer New Zealand, the widespread illness really hurt this time.The well-regarded Mercer ‘Periodic Table' of annual investment returns shows 2022 was the sickest on record for quite some time.A negative 2022“Highlighting just how negative 2022 was,...
Use gas, not coal at Huntly, says new study
Energy

Use gas, not coal at Huntly, says new study

NZ needs new gas-fired power stations to back up renewable electricity.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Primary Sector

Synlait's 11.25% bond yield is a flashing red light

The yield is way above comparable bonds from the likes of Infratil and Fletcher.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Synlait's 11.25% bond yield is a flashing red light
Policy

The Business of Government: DPMC's Brook Barrington, trust in government and more ...

A new weekly column on the public service.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
The Business of Government: DPMC's Brook Barrington, trust in government and more ...

More Opinion

Guesswork and slogans: the wealth tax debate
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Guesswork and slogans: the wealth tax debate

Last week's tax research has created some wonderfully simple, albeit misleading slogans.

Pattrick Smellie 02 May 2023
Ukraine – the latest CPTTP wannabe?
Opinion

Tracey Epps: Ukraine – the latest CPTTP wannabe?

With Ukraine expressing an interest in joining the CPTPP, the boundaries of what started as a Pacific Rim trade pact appear unbounded.

Tracey Epps 02 May 2023
The prime minister's 'best little trading nation in the world'
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: The prime minister's 'best little trading nation in the world'

Last week, Chris Hipkins trotted out his vision for NZ, but you might have missed it.

Dileepa Fonseka 01 May 2023
Faster, further, fearless: would you bet against Elon Musk?
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Faster, further, fearless: would you bet against Elon Musk?

We can learn from the billionaire's entrepreneurial single-mindedness.

Warren Couillault 29 Apr 2023