New subsea cables feed a data-hungry, paranoid world

Rémi Galasso plans to construct another cable between NZ and Australia (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 25 Jan 2024
Earlier this week, I watched a gun-metal-coloured vessel motor up Wellington Harbour and assumed the navy was coming to town.But looking at it through my binoculars, I saw the words “cable patrol” painted across it in large black letters. Transpower runs the patrol boat and spends most of its time monitoring the Cable Protection Zone between Marlborough and Wellington, a 7 km wide stretch of water through which critical power and communications cables run between our two main islands.The consequences of a cable being severed by a sh...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, January 25, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, January 25, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Technology Free Podcast

Business of Tech: So your government killed its IT projects – now what?

Rob O'Neill has spent years reporting on the technical side of the IT industry.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Transport

Cargo owners want efficiency gains at Port of Auckland

Higher user charges should come with greater productivity, cargo body says.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
