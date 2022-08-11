See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Opinion

PM’s tech rallying cry rings hollow

Peter Griffin
Thu, 11 Aug 2022

PM’s tech rallying cry rings hollow
Prime minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Hi-Tech Awards. (Image: NZ Hi-Tech Awards)
Peter Griffin
Thu, 11 Aug 2022
RELATED
More than 1,000 people gathered in Wellington on Friday night for the New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards, the largest tech event since before covid arrived on the scene.The line-up of finalists and winners, a mix of industry veterans such as Orion Health founder Ian McCrae, who was made a Flying Kiwi, and startups like electric bike maker UBCO, which won the Hi-tech Emerging Company of the Year category, displayed the depth we now have in our tech sector.There’s so much to celebrate about what that sector has achieved in recent years, from Rocket...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Finance
Partners Life sold to Dai-ichi in $1b deal
Staff reporters | Fri, 12 Aug 2022

Naomi Ballantyne navigates her third successful exit. 

Markets FREE
NZ dollar rise pinches big exporters
Staff reporters | Fri, 12 Aug 2022

Big exporters like Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Mainfreight didn't enjoy the NZ dollar jumping against the greenback today.

Primary Sector
Fonterra's FY result looking good
Rebecca Howard | Fri, 12 Aug 2022

The co-op said earnings for the year to July 31 were at the top end of the 25–35 cents per share guidance it has signalled.

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

Sponsored
A clearer path to the cloud

Step-by-step cloud transition can bring benefits, experts say.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.