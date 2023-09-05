Menu
Political promises, populist politics and fiscal reality

Political promises, populist politics and fiscal reality
The promises of political leaders Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon (pictured) have little relation to the money to fund them. (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Tue, 05 Sep 2023
Election promises are coming thick and fast, though in many instances, short on detail. Some context and reality are needed because populism-driven announcements chasing votes are rife.The fiscal accounts are worse.Tax revenue has dropped away sharply in 2023, down $6 billion on the Half-Year Update Projections and $2.5b below the revised lower budget estimates. This will likely flow through multiple years, which adds up. It is not just a weaker economy or slower growth in gross domestic product (GDP), which is the big driver of revenue and tax...
