See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Opinion

RBNZ needs to remove money printing from its tool kit

Jenny Ruth
Mon, 22 Aug 2022

RBNZ needs to remove money printing from its tool kit
The Reserve Bank should remove money printing from its tool kit. (Image: Getty)
Jenny Ruth
Mon, 22 Aug 2022
RELATED
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand uncharacteristically admitted one mistake last Thursday, that monetary policy was too stimulatory “at some stage during the tumultuous economic period of the pandemic”.Maybe we should be thankful for small mercies, but with inflation running at nearly four times the midpoint of the Reserve Bank of NZ's (RBNZ) 1% to 3% target, this is little more than stating the bleeding obvious.In its “background paper” on the large-scale asset purchase programme (LSAP) and funding-for-lending program...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Technology
Chorus flags fatter dividends in its fibre future
Ben Moore | Mon, 22 Aug 2022

Shareholders will pocket 35 cents per share with guidance for continued increases in the coming years.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Monday, Aug 22, 2022
The Quizmaster | Mon, 22 Aug 2022

Don't mind the brisk breeze, spring is around the corner. Sit back and enjoy our daily quiz.

Economy
Government buys back 100% of Kiwibank
Jenny Ruth | Mon, 22 Aug 2022

The move will ensure that Kiwibank remains 100% Kiwi-owned says finance minister 

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.