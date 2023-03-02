Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Rebuild yes, but with a side of innovation, too

Rebuild yes, but with a side of innovation, too
(Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 02 Mar 2023
We're yet to learn the exact bill for rebuilding the infrastructure, businesses and homes smashed by Cyclone Gabrielle.It could be as expensive as the $13 billion required to get Christchurch back on its feet after the earthquakes. Whatever it is, we need to, as BusinessDesk’s new senior correspondent, Dileepa Fonseka points out, avoid our “rinse, rebuild, repeat” approach to recovering from disaster.We should also take the advice of sacked Te Whatu Ora chair Rob Campbell when he advised us, a week before blowing up his ca...
Tourism

New tourism plan sidesteps immigration elephant

The sector's recruitment and marketing plan doesn't focus on bringing in more people.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Technology

‘Sooner the better’ for data rights, says minister

Duncan Webb expects the legislation to be completed before the election.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Property

Christchurch endorses housing intensification plan

After defying the government last year, the council will notify a watered-down plan.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am

More Opinion

Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: Paying the bills trumps climate concern

Floods and cyclones notwithstanding, the cost-of-living will be the key election issue of 2023.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Cracks in the KiwiSaver facade

KiwiSaver default fund members who were moved have suffered.

David Chaplin 01 Mar 2023
Opinion Analysis

Pattrick Smellie: Gamekeeper turns poacher? Cam Wallace's Qantas move

Cam Wallace's appointment to run Qantas' international division follows two years of speculation.

Pattrick Smellie 28 Feb 2023
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Smoke, mirrors and delay – National’s three waters policy

National's three waters policy is only cosmetically distinct from Labour's.

Pattrick Smellie 28 Feb 2023