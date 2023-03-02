Rebuild yes, but with a side of innovation, too

(Image: Getty)

We're yet to learn the exact bill for rebuilding the infrastructure, businesses and homes smashed by Cyclone Gabrielle.It could be as expensive as the $13 billion required to get Christchurch back on its feet after the earthquakes. Whatever it is, we need to, as BusinessDesk’s new senior correspondent, Dileepa Fonseka points out, avoid our “rinse, rebuild, repeat” approach to recovering from disaster.We should also take the advice of sacked Te Whatu Ora chair Rob Campbell when he advised us, a week before blowing up his ca...