See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Opinion

Red, red whine

David Chaplin
Wed, 27 Jul 2022

Red, red whine
Will everyday NZ investors be equally as sanguine after six months of soaking in red? (Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
Wed, 27 Jul 2022
RELATED
June quarter was a downer. Again.New figures from investment consultancy firm, Melville Jessup Weaver (MJW), show every KiwiSaver fund covered in its survey was in the red for the three months to the end of June – repeating the March quarter experience but almost twice as badly for those in growth funds.The median KiwiSaver growth fund in the MJW report fell -9.3% in the June quarter compared to -5.7% over the first three months of 2022.But in more positive news for those complaining about conservative funds earlier this year, defensive a...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Economy the chart
How a strong US dollar hampers the inflation fight
Andy Fyers | Wed, 27 Jul 2022

Global inflation is indirectly increasing the value of the US dollar, but that in turn makes it harder to rein prices in.

Energy
Bathurst's 2022 export coal earnings quadruple
Greg Hurrell | Wed, 27 Jul 2022

New Zealand coal miner Bathurst Resources has seen its export earnings quadruple in 2022, but domestic performance has lagged.

Policy
Workplace burnout: just how bad is it?
Victoria Young | Wed, 27 Jul 2022

Ongoing study finds one in five workers burnt out. 

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.